Chiefs Elevating DT Matt Dickerson & QB Chris Oladokun

The Chiefs announced they are elevating DT Matt Dickerson and QB Chris Oladokun for the final game of the season.

Dickerson, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Titans.

Dickerson was waived during the 2019 season but was quickly re-signed. The Titans declined to tender him an offer as a restricted free agent and he then signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Raiders, yet never played for the team and was let go.

He was briefly with the Falcons for the 2022 season before joining the Chiefs for 2023.

In 2023, Dickerson has appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and recorded 12 tackles and no sacks.