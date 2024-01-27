Chiefs Elevating NT Mike Pennel & CB Keith Taylor

The Chiefs announced they are elevating NT Mike Pennel and CB Keith Taylor for the AFC Championship Game.

Pennel, 32, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

The Jets re-signed Pennel to a three-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2018 but New York declined his team option after one season. He signed on with the Patriots but was later released.

Pennel worked out for the Colts, Lions, Packers, and Cardinals before signing with Kansas City. The Chiefs later brought him back on a one-year deal before he ended up joining the Bears. He was placed on injured reserve and then released, however.

From there, Pennel caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad and was on and off the roster before the Bears signed him to another contract before cutting him once more. He then rejoined the Chiefs practice squad for another stint with the team.

In 2023, Pennel appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded four total tackles.