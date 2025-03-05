Chiefs Engaged In Trade Talks For OL Joe Thuney

Dianna Russini reports that the Chiefs are engaged in trade talks surrounding OL Joe Thuney, with the Bears being one of the teams interested in the veteran.

Thuney, 32, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round out of N.C. State in 2016. He signed a four-year, $3.538 million rookie deal and played out the final year of the agreement.

The Patriots opted to franchise Thuney in 2020, which paid him a fully guaranteed salary of $14.781 million. He later departed for a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs.

In 2024, Thuney appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs, making 17 starts for them at guard and left tackle.

We will have more on Thuney as the news is available.