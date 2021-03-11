Chiefs Expected To Move On From C Austin Reiter In Free Agency

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are expected to allow free agent C Austin Reiter to move on and sign with a new team this offseason.

This comes a few hours after the news that the Chiefs released starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, so major changes are coming to Kansas City’s offensive line in 2021.

Reiter, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Redskins back in 2015. He spent just over a year in Washington before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and later signed to the Browns’ active roster.

Reiter returned to the Browns on an exclusive rights contract but was cut loose soon after. The Chiefs quickly claimed him off waivers and eventually signed him to a two-year, $5.5 million extension in 2018.

In 2020, Reiter appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs, making 12 starts for them at center.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.