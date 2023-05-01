Chiefs Expected To Re-Sign RB Jerick McKinnon

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are expected to re-sign veteran RB Jerick McKinnon.

He developed into a key player for Kansas City down the stretch as a third-down back.

McKinnon, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,765,000 contract with the Minnesota Vikings before signing on with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

McKinnon landed a four-year, $30 million contract that included $15.7 million guaranteed from the 49ers but sustained a torn ACL prior to the start of the 2018 season and subsequently missed the entire year. He wound up aggravating his injury, once again, the next training camp.

He agreed to a restructured one-year contract in March of 2020 and later signed on with the Chiefs for the 2021 season. He returned on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, McKinnon appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 291 yards on 72 carries (4.0 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 56 receptions on 71 targets for 512 yards receiving and nine more touchdowns.