Chiefs Franchise Tag LT Orlando Brown Jr.

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have placed the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr., as has been expected.

According to Over The Cap, the franchise tag for offensive linemen in 2022 is projected to be $16.7 million

That number is fully guaranteed. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal otherwise Brown will play out the 2022 season on the tag.

Brown, 25, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720 when he was traded to the Chiefs in exchange for a package that included a first-round pick.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and made 16 starts at left tackle. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 28 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on the Chiefs and Brown as the news is available.