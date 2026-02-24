Chiefs Having Extension Talks With CB Trent McDuffie This Week

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie is entering the fifth year of his rookie deal after the team exercised his fifth-year option last offseason.

During his press conference Tuesday at the scouting combine, Chiefs GM Brett Veach made it clear they want McDuffie back and mentioned he’s among the first players they will talk to this week.

“We had a lot of dialogue with Trent last spring, last summer,” Veach said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “He’s first out of the gate, I think, tomorrow. So, looking forward to getting with him. And, obviously, Trent’s a great player and we’ll see what we can do there.”

“But, certainly would love to have Trent back and for the long-term.”

McDuffie, 25, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All Pac-12 honors in 2021 and was named All Pac-12 second-team in 2020. The Chiefs traded up and used the No. 21 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $13,992,482 contract that includes a $7,356,350 signing bonus and includes a fifth-year option that was picked up by Kansas City back in April.

In 2025, McDuffie appeared in and started 13 games for the Chiefs, recording 63 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, seven pass defenses, and one interception.

