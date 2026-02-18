Chiefs Hired Andre Curtis As Secondary Coach

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have hired Andre Curtis as their new defensive backs and safeties coach.

The newest addition to our defense’s staff. Welcome, Coach Curtis 🔐 pic.twitter.com/umB12yZ9wt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 18, 2026

He was previously the defensive passing game coordinator for the Bears in 2025.

Curtis, 49, played college football at Virginia Military Institute and coached there when he was done playing. He got his first NFL coaching job in 2006 with the Giants as a quality control coach.

From there, Curtis had stints with the Rams, Saints and Seahawks coaching defensive backs. He was with the Seahawks from 2015 to 2021 and eventually rose to defensive pass game coordinator.

Curtis joined the Bears as the safeties coach in 2022, then followed Matt Eberflus to the Cowboys as his defensive pass game coordinator in 2025.