Chiefs Hosted K Matt Wright For Workout

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted free agent K Matt Wright for a workout on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster last season.

Wright caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad earlier in the season and appeared in two games for the team before reverting back to the practice squad. From there, the Steelers signed Wright off of the Chiefs’ practice squad to their active roster. He was released by Pittsburgh in December.

In 2022, Wright has appeared in six total games for the Chiefs and Steelers, converting 15-18 field goals and all 15 of his extra point tries.