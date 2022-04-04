Chiefs Hosting DT Taylor Stallworth For Visit

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting DT Taylor Stallworth for a visit, per his agent.

My client Taylor Stallworth (DT, South Carolina) will be visiting the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow. Was very productive off the bench for the Indianapolis Colts last season and has had several teams interested in him. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 4, 2022

Stallworth would provide some interior depth if signed by the Chiefs. He’s been a rotational player for the Colts the past two seasons.

Stallworth, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in May of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the team as a rookie.

Stallworth made the team again in 2019 but was waived early in December. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad and was promoted back to the active roster later in the year.

The Saints waived Stallworth during camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Colts.

In 2021, Stallworth appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 16 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass deflection.