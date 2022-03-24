Chiefs Hosting LB Jermaine Carter For Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are hosting Panthers free agent LB Jermaine Carter for a visit.

Kansas City has some young linebackers they’re excited about but Carter would provide depth behind them.

Carter, 27, was drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round out of Maryland in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.99 million rookie deal that included a $273,376 signiing bonus.

In 2021, Carter appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 87 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.