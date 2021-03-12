Chiefs In Talks To Re-Sign OT Mike Remmers

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there have been talks between the Chiefs and OT Mike Remmers about him returning to Kansas City.

According to Rapoport, Remmers should have a market this offseason, but the Chiefs are hoping he’ll back with them in 2021.

The Chiefs notably released LT Eric Fisher and RT Mitchell Schwartz yesterday, so tackle figures to be a big priority for them.

Remmers, 31, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He lasted just a few months with the team before signing on to the Buccaneers practice squad a week into the 2012 season.

Since then, Remmers has played for a number of teams including the Chargers, Vikings, Rams, Panthers and Giants before signing on with the Chiefs last year.

In 2020, Remmers appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs, making 10 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 39 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.