Chiefs & Jets Among Teams To Watch For Tyler Boyd?

According to Mike Kaboly, the largest “hurdle” for the Steelers landing free-agent WR Tyler Boyd is the Chiefs also being interested with the Jets considered a “dark horse” contender as well.

Kaboly reported yesterday that Pittsburgh and Boyd had “mutual interest” in a potential deal.

Kaboly adds that the parties have spoken about him possibly returning to Pittsburgh. However, nothing is considered imminent at this time.

Boyd, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.237 million contract and made a base salary of $980,769 for the 2019 season.

The Bengals re-signed Boyd to a four-year, $43 million extension back in 2019.

In 2023, Tyler Boyd appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and caught 67 passes for 667 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.