Chiefs LB Willie Gay Arrested For Misdemeanor Criminal Damage

According to Shain Bergan of KC TV 5, Chiefs LB Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park and charged with misdemeanor criminal damage.

Gay’s agent told Ian Rapoport that Gay was visiting his son’s house and argued with the boy’s mother. He broke a vacuum during the argument and was charged with destruction of property of less than $1,000.

The Chiefs obviously have a playoff game in a few days so it this could affect Gay’s availability.

Gay, 23, is a former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Drat. He agreed to a four-year, $5,271,046 contract with Kansas City and is set to earn a base salary of $849,593 this season and $1.08 million in 2022.

He suffered a torn meniscus in the AFC Championship game and finished the playoffs on the injured reserve. He returned from the reserve list in October.

In 2021, Gay has appeared in 12 games and recorded 48 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, and four pass defenses.