Chiefs LT Josh Simmons Has Returned To Team Facility

Jordan Schultz reports Chiefs first-round LT Josh Simmons has returned to the team’s facility after missing the last four games.

Schultz mentions Simmons was tending to a personal family matter when he was away, but he’s back after starting the first five games of the season.

Simmons, 22, started his career at San Diego State and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2023. The Chiefs used the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Simmons.

He signed a four-year, $14,656,682 contract that includes a $7,299,405 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Simmons has appeared in five games for the Chiefs, making five starts for them at left tackle.