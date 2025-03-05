Chiefs LT Kingsley Suamataia Candidate To Replace Joe Thuney At Guard

According to Ian Rapoport, part of the Chiefs’ plan to replace G Joe Thuney is to give 2024 second-round LT Kingsley Suamataia a chance to change positions and compete at guard.

Suamataia was a high draft pick just last season and opened the season as the starting left tackle. He lasted just two games before being benched, however, and played sparingly from that point.

Now that Kansas City has moved on from Thuney to save cash amidst a retooling project on the offensive line, Suamataia will get another chance to factor into the team’s plans.

Suamataia was viewed as a high-ceiling prospect but one that needed some development, and that’s how things played out last year.

Suamataia, 22, was a two-year starter at BYU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023. He was drafted by the Chiefs with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is going into the second year of a four-year, $6,073,456 contract that includes a $1,490,184 signing bonus.

During his college career, Suamataia appeared in 24 games and made 23 starts, including 12 at right tackle and 11 at left tackle.

In 2024, Suamataia appeared in 15 games and made two starts at left tackle.

We’ll have more on the Chiefs’ offensive line as the news is available.