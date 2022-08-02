Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. Signs Franchise Tender

According to Herbie Teope, Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. has officially signed his franchise tag.

Brown has ended his time away from the team and reported to training camp. To make room on the roster, Kansas City waived OL Christopher Glaser.

Kansas City used the franchise tag on Brown in March at a sum of $16.6 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. The two sides were unable to come to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline and will pick negotiations back up after the season.

Brown, 25, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720 when he was traded to the Chiefs in exchange for a package that included a first-round pick.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and made 16 starts at left tackle. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 28 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.