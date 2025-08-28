Chiefs Made Nine Roster Moves Today

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Chiefs have promoted TE Robert Tonyan from the practice squad to the active roster.

They also cut DT Coziah Izzard and WR Hal Presley while adding DE Ethan Downs, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DT Brodric Martin, DT Zacch Pickens, DB Jammie Robinson and DE Tyreke Smith to the practice squad.

Pickens, 25, was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2018 and committed to South Carolina as a five-star recruit. The Bears drafted him in the third round with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,763,789 rookie contract that included a $1,191,846 signing bonus when the Bears waived him at the end of August.

In 2024, Pickens appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 19 total tackles and one sack.

Edwards-Helaire, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Kansas City declined his fifth-year option. Edwards-Helaire then signed a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs for the 2024 season.

The Chiefs later cut him loose, and he recently signed on to the Saints’ practice squad. New Orleans re-signed him during the offseason but cut him loose during roster cuts.

In 2023, Edwards-Helaire appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 223 yards on 70 carries (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown, adding 17 receptions on 22 targets for 188 yards and another touchdown.

He did not appear in a game in 2024.