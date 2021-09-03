Chiefs Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed DT Cortez Broughton, DB Shakur Brown and LB Christian Rozeboom to their practice squad on Friday and released DT Tyler Clark from the unit.

Here’s the Chiefs updated practice squad:

DB Zayne Anderson DB Dicaprio Bootle QB Shane Buechele LB Omari Cobb WR Gehrig Dieter DE Austin Edwards WR Maurice Ffrench RB Derrick Gore DE Demone Harris DB Devon Key WR Cornell Powell T Prince Tega Wanogho C Darryl Williams DT Cortez Broughton DB Shakur Brown LB Christian Rozeboom

Brown, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers before being waived earlier in the week.

Brown was a two-year starter at Michigan State and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last season.

During his three-year college career, Brown recorded 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, seven interceptions, nine pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.