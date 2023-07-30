Chiefs Make Four Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs officially made four roster moves on Sunday.

The full list includes:

Chiefs waived LB Isaiah Moore with an injury designation.

with an injury designation. Chiefs signed WR Izaiah Gathings and DB Anthony Whitherstone .

and DB . Chiefs placed DB Nazeeh Johnson on injured reserve.

Moore will revert to injured reserve on Monday should he pass through waivers unclaimed.

Johnson, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2022. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract with Kansas City.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and recorded eight tackles.