Chiefs Make Four Roster Moves

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Chiefs officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent QB Shane Buechele and TE Jody Fortson after they signed their tenders.

Kansas City also waived DB Anthony Witherstone to make room on the roster for the previously reported signing of WR Kekoa Crawford.

Fortson, 27, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53-man roster.

He then suffered a torn left Achilles’ during a game in October of 2021 against Washington but was brought back for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Fortson appeared in 13 games with the Chiefs, recording nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Buechele, 25, was a two-year starter at SMU after spending three years at Texas. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kansas City waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted to the roster in November and has been there ever since

In five seasons for SMU and Texas, Buechele had a 63.1 completion percentage with 11,660 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also had 478 rushing yards with eight touchdowns in 56 games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.