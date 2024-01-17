Chiefs Make Six Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs made a series of roster moves on Wednesday ahead of their playoff matchup against the Bills.

The full list includes:

Chiefs signed LB Cole Christiansen to their active roster.

to their active roster. Chiefs placed LB Cam Jones on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Chiefs signed DB Kelvin Joseph and WR Shi Smith to futures deals.

and WR to futures deals. Chiefs designated WR Skyy Moore to return from injured reserve.

to return from injured reserve. Chiefs signed DB Trey Dean to their practice squad.

Moore, 23, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2021 and 2019. The Chiefs used the No. 54 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Moore is in the second year of his four-year $6,450,497 contract that included a $1,871,271 signing bonus.

In 2023, Moore has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and caught 21 passes for 244 yards receiving and one touchdown.