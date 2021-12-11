Chiefs Make Three Moves Including Elevating CB Josh Jackson

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Kansas City Chiefs officially placed DB Chris Lammons on injured reserve Saturday and elevated DB Dicaprio Bootle and CB Josh Jackson to their active roster. 

Jackson, 25, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He was waived in October and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad. 

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded 24 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and two pass defenses. 

 

