Chiefs Make Three Moves Including Placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR

Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they have made three roster moves, including placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per Matt Derrick.

Kansas City also activated OT Lucas Niang and placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list.

Both Edwards-Helaire and Franks must miss four games minimum before they’re eligible to return.

Edwards-Helaire, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020 out of LSU. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chiefs to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Edwards-Helaire has appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 302 yards on 71 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns, adding 17 receptions on 23 targets for 157 yards and three more touchdowns.