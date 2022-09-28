Chiefs Make Three Moves Including Signing K Matthew Wright To PS

According to Field Yates, the Chiefs are signing K Matthew Wright to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Matthew Wright

Herbie Teope also reports that Kansas City signed LB Elijah Lee to the taxi squad.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs promoted CB Nazeeh Johnson to the active roster, per Adam Teicher. 

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

  1. S Zayne Anderson
  2. G Mike Caliendo
  3. RB Jerrion Ealy
  4. WR Daurice Fountain
  5. TE Jordan Franks
  6. QB Chris Oladokun
  7. WR Cornell Powell
  8. C Austin Reiter
  9. DT Danny Shelton
  10. DT Taylor Stallworth
  11. LB Cole Christiansen
  12. DB Dicaprio Bootle
  13. WR Corey Coleman
  14. DT Cortez Broughton
  15. K Matthew Wright
  16. LB Elijah Lee

Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster last season. 

In 2021, Wright appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and converted 21 of 24 field goals and 13 of 15 extra points.

