Chiefs Make Three Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs officially made three roster moves on Friday following their minicamp.

The full list includes:

Chiefs signed C Joey Lombard

Chiefs waived TE Kevin Foelsch

Chiefs released G Tremayne Anchrum

Anchrum, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.37 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent for his career last offseason.

The Seahawks signed him to a contract in March but he was cut before camp in July. He had stints with the Saints and Texans.

Anchrum signed on with the Chiefs last month.

For his career, Anchrum appeared in 31 games for the Rams with one start at right guard.