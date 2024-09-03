Chiefs Make Two Roster Moves

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs are elevating DT Marlon Tuipulotu to the active roster. He adds that the team is also re-signing CB Eric Scott to their practice squad in a corresponding move.

Tuipulotu, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of USC back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He made it onto the active roster as a rookie and appeared in five games. The following season he appeared in nine games before winding up on injured reserve in November 2022 due to a torn meniscus.

Tuipulotu was among the Eagles final roster cuts this offseason and he signed with the Chiefs practice squad just two days after being released.

He is the older brother of Chargers LB Tuli Tuipulotu and the cousin of 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga.

In 2023, Tuipulotu appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 22 total tackles and two sacks.