Chiefs Making Two Practice Squad Moves

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Chiefs are signing WR Montrell Washington to their practice squad.



In correspondence, Wilson adds Kansas City is releasing LB Blake Lynch from the practice squad.

Washington, 25, was drafted in the fifth round out of Samford by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,974,183, including a signing bonus of $314,183 but was let go during final cuts in training camp of 2023.

Kansas City signed him to their practice squad shortly after and he spent the season on the practice squad before signing a futures contract after the season. He was waived after camp again this year but was brought back on the practice squad before being released at the end of December.

In 2024, Washington appeared in one game for the Chiefs and returned one kick for 14 yards.