Chiefs Moving On From WR Coach Connor Embree

The Kansas City Chiefs have parted ways with WRs coach Connor Embree, according to Ian Rapoport.

Kansas City missed the playoffs and under-performed this season, especially offensively. Rapoport said that more changes could be coming to HC Andy Reid‘s staff.

Embree, a graduate from the University of Kansas, started his coaching career at Kansas back in 2015 as a graduate assistant.

He was hired as the wide receivers coach at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado and spent a couple of years there.

From there, he was hired by the Chiefs as a defensive assistant back in 2019. He’s held multiple roles with the team ever since. In 2020, he worked primarily with the defensive backs. In 2021, he was promoted to offensive quality control coach. Finally, in 2023, he was elevated to become the team’s wide receivers coach where he’s remained since.