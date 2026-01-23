Chiefs Officially Hire Eric Bieniemy As Offensive Coordinator

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they officially hired Eric Bieniemy to return as the team’s offensive coordinator.

EB is back in KC. Let's get to work 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vuXfPqfe46 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 23, 2026

Bieniemy will be replacing former OC Matt Nagy, whose contract expired at the end of the season.

Nagy is drawing head coaching interest but his contract was up after this year and the Chiefs were expected to try and shake things up on offense regardless after missing the playoffs.

Bieniemy, 56, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013, and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021. His contract was up again when he decided to leave to take the offensive coordinator job with the Commanders.

Bieniemy parted ways with the Commanders after the 2023 season and he caught on with UCLA as their associate head coach/offensive coordinator. In February of 2025, Bieniemy was hired by the Bears as their running backs coach.