Chiefs Officially Re-Sign ERFA G Mike Caliendo

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially re-signed G Mike Caliendo on Monday.

He was an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, so all Kansas City had to do was tender him a minimum salary to keep him in the fold.

Caliendo got some starting work down the stretch last season and could be in line to compete for a bigger role in 2025.

Caliendo, 27, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent the entire year on the practice squad.

The Chiefs brought Caliendo back on a futures deal for the 2023 season, then re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024.

In 2024, Caliendo appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and made three starts at guard.