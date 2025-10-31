Chiefs Officially Rule Out RB Isiah Pacheco, Among Two Players For Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs officially ruled out RB Isiah Pacheco (knee) and OT Josh Simmons (personal) from Week 9.

Jaylon Moore and Trey Smith are questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills. Josh Simmons and Isiah Pacheco are out. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 31, 2025

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he has the utmost confidence in RB Elijah Mitchell to pick up the slack.

“First of all, he had a severe injury at one point that a lot of guys wouldn’t even come back from this thing,” Reid said, via PFT. “And he battled back and you could see him just get better every week during camp and then progressing through to now — takes a lot of the reps with the scout-team group. I would tell you that we all have confidence in his play ability for sure, yeah.”

Pacheco, 26, was a three-year starter at Rutgers and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He was selected with the No. 251 pick in the seventh round by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pacheco is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,739,108 that included a signing bonus of $79,108.

In 2025, Pacheco has appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 rushing attempts for 329 yards (4.2 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 11 receptions for 43 yards (3.9 YPC) and one touchdown.