Chiefs Officially Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts on Monday. 

Chiefs helmet

The full list includes:

  1. Montrae Braswell DB Missouri State
  2. Jerome Carvin G Tennessee
  3. Anthony Cook DB Texas
  4. Chukwuebuka Godrick T No College
  5. Kahlef Hailassie DB Western Kentucky
  6. Anderson Hardy T Appalachian State
  7. Blake Haynes T Tarleton State
  8. Cam Jones LB Indiana
  9. Truman Jones DE Harvard
  10. Martez Manuel DB Missouri
  11. Isaiah Moore LB North Carolina State
  12. Isaiah Norman DB Marshall
  13. Deneric Prince RB Tulsa
  14. Nikko Remigio WR Fresno State
  15. Ty Scott WR Missouri State
  16. Reese Taylor DB Purdue
  17. Anthony Witherstone DB Merrimack

Prince, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa this past April. He began his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Tulsa for the 2020 season.

Prince was a one-year starter at Tulsa.

For his career, Prince appeared in 27 games, making 12 starts and rushing for 1,744 yards on 316 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 162 yards receiving and 15 total touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply