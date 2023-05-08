Chiefs Officially Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts on Monday.

The full list includes:

Prince, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa this past April. He began his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Tulsa for the 2020 season.

Prince was a one-year starter at Tulsa.

For his career, Prince appeared in 27 games, making 12 starts and rushing for 1,744 yards on 316 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 162 yards receiving and 15 total touchdowns.