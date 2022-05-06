Chiefs Officially Sign Seven Draft Picks, 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday that they’ve signed first-round DB Trent McDuffie, first-round DE George Karlaftis, second-round S Bryan Cook, fifth-round OT Darian Kinnard, seventh-round CB Jaylen Watson, seventh-round RB Isaih Pacheco and seventh-round S Nazeeh Johnson.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Trent McDuffie CB Signed 1 George Karlaftis DE Signed 2 Skyy Moore WR 2 Bryan Cook S Signed 3 Leo Chenal LB 4 Joshua Williams CB 5 Darian Kinnard OT Signed 7 Jaylen Watson CB Signed 7 Isaih Pacheco RB Signed 7 Nazeeh Johnson S Signed

Beyond that, the Chiefs signed 10 undrafted free agents to contracts including:

G Mike Caliendo LB Jack Cochrane QB Dustin Crum RB Jerrion Ealy RB Tayon Fleet-Davis DB Nasir Greer TE Kehinde Oginni T Gene Pryor LB Mike Rose Justyn Ross

McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021 and was named All-Pac12 second-team in 2020. The Chiefs traded up and used the No. 21 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to CB Jaire Alexander.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,992,482 contract that includes a $7,356,350. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, McDuffie appeared in 28 games and made 26 starts, recording 94 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 10 pass defenses.