Chiefs Optimistic About WR Rashee Rice’s Rehab Progress So Far

When talking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Rashee Rice is doing well with his recovery from a knee injury, which is “a good sign for next year,” per Cameron Wolfe.

Rice underwent successful LCL surgery back in October and was placed on injured reserve. He also had his hamstring tendon repaired. Additionally, there was no structural damage or tears to his ACL or meniscus.

His rehab was reported to take around four months, which would place him around this month for a full recovery, but he won’t return from injured reserve in time for the Super Bowl.

Rice, 24, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He finished the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2024, Rice appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.