Chiefs OT Wanya Morris Out For Season With Knee Injury

Adam Schefter reports that Chiefs LT Wanya Morris suffered a season-ending right knee injury against the Texans.

The Chiefs will place him on injured reserve and call someone up to the roster in his place in the coming days.

Morris, 25, transferred to Oklahoma after two seasons at Tennessee and earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman honors in 2019. The Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,368,356 rookie contract that includes a $904,259 signing bonus and is currently in the third year of the deal.

During his college career with Tennessee and Oklahoma, Morris appeared in 37 games and made 27 starts.

In 2025, Morris appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs at left tackle and made one start.

