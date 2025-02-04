Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Certain Andy Reid Will Return In 2025

Chiefs HC Andy Reid has had incredible success with the team, leading them to five Super Bowl appearances with a chance to win his fourth title on Sunday.

With all his success and age, many have speculated that his time in the league could end soon. However, Kansas City owner Clark Hunt stated that Reid will be returning to coach for 2025.

“I know for a fact he’ll be back next season,” Hunt said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Reid was given an extension before the year through the 2028 season, and it appears he has no plans to call it quits just yet.

Reid, 66, is finishing up his 12th season with the Chiefs. He began his coaching career with the Eagles in 1999 and spent 14 seasons in Philadelphia before he was fired in 2012.

The Chiefs hired him as their head coach soon after and he has since won three Super Bowl championships with Kansas City.

Since taking over as Chiefs head coach back in 2013, Reid has led the team to a record of 143-53 (73 percent) with 11 playoff appearances with three championships.