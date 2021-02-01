Chiefs Place C Daniel Kilgore & WR Demarcus Robinson On COVID-19 List

Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs have placed C Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on the COVID-19 list due to close contact.

Both players will have a chance to play in the Super Bowl should they test negative from here.

Kilgore, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2011. He spent the first seven years of his NFL career in San Francisco and was set to enter unrestricted free agency when he signed a three-year extension worth nearly $12 million back in 2018.

The 49ers later traded Kilgore to the Dolphins a month after signing him to the deal in order to move up a few spots in the seventh round. The Dolphins later declined Kilgore’s contract option and he became a free agent in 2020.

Kilgore eventually signed on with the Chiefs in August of last year.

In 2020, Kilgore appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and make four starts for them.

Robinson, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

However, the Chiefs brought Robinson back on a one-year deal last year, which means he’ll once again be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 45 passes for 466 yards receiving and three touchdowns.