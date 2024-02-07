Chiefs Place DE Charles Omenihu On IR, Activate WR Skyy Moore

The Chiefs announced that they placed DE Charles Omenihu on injured reserve due to a torn ACL. They are also activating WR Skyy Moore from the list.

Omenihu tore his ACL in the AFC Championship Game. The standard rehab timeline for an ACL tear is 9-12 months, so this will likely impact his 2024 season.

Omenihu, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,815,280 rookie contract when he was traded to the 49ers for a late-round pick.

Omenihu made a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Chiefs.

In 2023, Omenihu appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and recorded 28 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections.