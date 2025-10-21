Chiefs Place DT Omarr Norman-Lott On IR Among Two Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they placed second-round DT Omarr Norman-Lott on injured reserve.

We have placed DT Omarr Norman-Lott on Reserve/Injured. We have signed Practice Squad player CB Kevin Knowles to an active roster contract. pic.twitter.com/al7tkcslGC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 21, 2025

He suffered a torn ACL this past week and will miss the rest of the season. The Chiefs also promoted CB Kevin Knowles from the practice squad to the active roster.

Norman-Lott, 23, transferred to Tennessee in 2023 after spending three years at Arizona State. He was a part-time player with the Volunteers.

The Chiefs used the No. 63 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Norman-Lott. He signed a four-year, $7,200,376 contract with a $1,876,636 signing bonus.

In 2025, Norman-Lott appeared in five games for the Chiefs and recorded five total tackles and a sack.