Chiefs Place LB Nick Bolton On IR, Elevate S Deon Bush

The Chiefs announced on Saturday that they are placing LB Nick Bolton on injured reserve after surgery on a dislocated wrist. The team also used a standard elevation on S Deon Bush.

We have activated S Deon Bush via Standard Elevation. We have placed LB Nick Bolton on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/6n8MN7xIha — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 28, 2023

Bolton, 23, was a second-round pick by the Chiefs out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5.8 million rookie contract that included a $1.6 million signing bonus and is slated to make base salaries of $1.09 million and $1.33 million in the next two seasons.

In 2023, Bolton has appeared in four games for the Chiefs and recorded 28 total tackles, one interception, and one pass deflection.

We will have more news on Bolton as it becomes available.