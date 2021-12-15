Chiefs Place LB Willie Gay On COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have placed LB Willie Gay on the team’s COVID-19 list.

Andrew Wylie is questionable for tomorrow's game. L'Jarius Sneed and Willie Gay are out.https://t.co/VyIzBXa73i — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2021

Gay, 23, is a former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Drat. He agreed to a four-year, $5,271,046 contract with Kansas City and is set to earn a base salary of $849,593 this season and $1.08 million in 2022.

He suffered a torn meniscus in the AFC Championship game and finished the playoffs on the injured reserve. He returned from the reserve list in October.

In 2021, Gay has appeared in nine games and recorded 38 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, two interceptions, and three pass defenses.