Chiefs Place OL Lucas Niang On Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are placing OL Lucas Niang on the injured reserve on Friday.

Niang, 23, is a former third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU, but opted out of his rookie season due to the global pandemic.

He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4,519,722 rookie contract that included an $847,072 signing bonus.

In 2021, Niang appeared in 12 games and made nine starts at tackle.