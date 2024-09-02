Chiefs Place RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On Non-Football Illness List, Out Four Games

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the reserve/non-football illness list on Monday.

This means that Edwards-Helaire will miss at least the next four games while on the list.

The Chiefs signed veteran RB Samaje Perine recently, so he could be looking at a larger role to open the season than anticipated.

Edwards-Helaire, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

Edwards-Helaire was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Kansas City declined his fifth-year option. He then signed a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Edwards-Helaire appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 223 yards on 70 carries (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown, adding 17 receptions on 22 targets for 188 yards and another touchdown.