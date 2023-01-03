Chiefs Place WR Cornell Powell On Injured List, Sign WR Jerrion Ealy

The Chiefs announced on Tuesday that they have signed WR Jerrion Ealy to their practice squad and placed WR Cornell Powell on the practice squad injured reserve list.

Powell, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year, $207,000 deal with the team.

He has bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad over the past two seasons and is set to become a free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Powell has appeared in three games for the Chiefs but did not record any statistics.