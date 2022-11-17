Chiefs Place WR Mecole Hardman On IR

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that they’ve placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.

We have placed WR Mecole Hardman on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/OPzso2scX6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2022

Hardman will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated by the Chiefs.

Hardman, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Hardman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Hardman has appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and caught 25 passes for 297 yards receiving to go along with four rush attempts for 31 yards and six total touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.