Chiefs Placing DL Chris Jones On COVID-19 List

Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced Tuesday that DL Chris Jones is in the COVID-19 protocol and will not practice.

This means that Jones will officially be placed on the COVID-19 list later today.

The bad news for Kansas City is that they’re on a short week with a Thursday game against the Chargers, so it could be tough for Jones to clear the protocol, assuming he’s vaccinated.

Jones, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $6.231 million contract and made a base salary of $1.19 million in the final year of the agreement.

The Chiefs franchised Jones before eventually signing him a four-year, $85M extension that includes $60 million guaranteed last year.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and recorded 20 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery and five passes defended.