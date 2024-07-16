Chiefs Placing Five Players On Injured Lists To Start Camp

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs will be placing five players on the injured list to start training camp.

The team will place DE BJ Thompson on the non-football injury list. Additionally, LG Joe Thuney, DE Charles Omenihu, DT Derrick Nnadi, and CB Jaylen Watson will be on the physically unable-to-perform list.

Thompson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,111,652 rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2024.

Thompson recently suffered a seizure during a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest. He was stabilized at the hospital and team activities were canceled for the remainder of that day. It is currently believed that he will make a full recovery and is going through procedures with the team.

In 2023, Thompson appeared in one game and recorded two tackles.