Chiefs Placing LT Josh Simmons On Injured Reserve Among Other Moves

Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters that first-round LT Josh Simmons will go on injured reserve with his wrist injury, per Matt Derrick.

To take his place on the roster, Kansas City will promote OT Esa Pole from the practice squad. Derrick adds the Chiefs are signing OT Matt Waletzko to take Pole’s spot.

That will sideline him for four of the remaining five games of the season and Simmons could be out for even longer. It’s a big blow to the Chiefs and Simmons, especially because the rookie missed so much time this year already.

Simmons, 22, started his career at San Diego State and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2023. The Chiefs used the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Simmons.

He signed a four-year, $14,656,682 contract that includes a $7,299,405 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Simmons has appeared in seven games for the Chiefs, making seven starts for them at left tackle.