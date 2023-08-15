Chiefs Placing TE Jody Fortson On IR, Among Other Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs are placing TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, per Matt Derrick.

This will end Fortson’s season, as players placed on IR prior to Week 1 aren’t eligible to return.

Kansas City is making a few other moves as well, including signing CB Duron Lowe and LB Olakunle Fatukasi and waiving CB Anthony Witherstone, per Derrick.

Fortson, 27, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53-man roster.

He then suffered a torn left Achilles’ during a game in October of 2021 against Washington but was brought back for the 2022 season. He returned again on an exclusive rights deal for 2023.

In 2022, Fortson appeared in 13 games with the Chiefs, recording nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.